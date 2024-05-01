Short Interest in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Increases By 14.9%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 131,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 23,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $73,314.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,024 shares in the company, valued at $175,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,068 shares of company stock worth $368,809. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Point by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,577,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Five Point by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Point by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 826,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 121,337 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Five Point by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 694,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Point by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. Five Point has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

