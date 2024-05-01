Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,400 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 444,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CDIO opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Cardio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cardio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $1.35 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Institutional Trading of Cardio Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardio Diagnostics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cardio Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

