Short Interest in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expands By 14.7%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,760,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 16,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 1.2 %

EDIT stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $433.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

