Short Interest in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expands By 14.7%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,760,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 16,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.
In related news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EDIT stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $433.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
