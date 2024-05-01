ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0516

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. ZClassic has a total market cap of $479,663.56 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00036383 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00014202 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

