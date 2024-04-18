Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s previous close.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 15.10 ($0.19) on Thursday. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.99. The company has a market cap of £99.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

