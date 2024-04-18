Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s previous close.
Thor Explorations Stock Performance
Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 15.10 ($0.19) on Thursday. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.99. The company has a market cap of £99.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.33 and a beta of 1.61.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thor Explorations
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- What’s Driving Tesla Lower Ahead of its Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.