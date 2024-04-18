Capital’s (CAPD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.89% from the stock’s current price.

Capital Price Performance

Shares of LON:CAPD opened at GBX 94.97 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £183.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.90. Capital has a one year low of GBX 74 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 103.50 ($1.29).

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

