Capital’s (CAPD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.89% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:CAPD opened at GBX 94.97 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £183.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.90. Capital has a one year low of GBX 74 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 103.50 ($1.29).
