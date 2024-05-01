Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.740-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Leonardo DRS also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.74-$0.82 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DRS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 401,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,296. Leonardo DRS has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

