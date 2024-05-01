Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Sirius XM Price Performance
SIRI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,649,946. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.
Sirius XM Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sirius XM
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sirius XM
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.