Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,649,946. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.