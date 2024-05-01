Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes $461,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.45. 252,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,392. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.36. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.74 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.