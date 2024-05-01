InflaRx (IFRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect InflaRx to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect InflaRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx Price Performance

NASDAQ:IFRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,810. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on InflaRx

About InflaRx

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.