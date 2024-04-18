The Rank Group’s (RNK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

The Rank Group Stock Up 1.4 %

LON RNK opened at GBX 72 ($0.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £337.27 million, a PE ratio of -360.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.46. The Rank Group has a one year low of GBX 60.40 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.34). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Harris acquired 43,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £29,385.53 ($36,581.02). 56.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

See Also

