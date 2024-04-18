Centamin’s (CEY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.87) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.

Centamin Price Performance

LON CEY opened at GBX 125.54 ($1.56) on Thursday. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 77.25 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 132.80 ($1.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,090.37, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.35.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

