Centamin’s (CEY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.87) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.
Centamin Price Performance
LON CEY opened at GBX 125.54 ($1.56) on Thursday. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 77.25 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 132.80 ($1.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,090.37, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.35.
About Centamin
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centamin
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What’s Driving Tesla Lower Ahead of its Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.