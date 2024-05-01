McAdam LLC Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in NetApp by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,807.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $102.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

