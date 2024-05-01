Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $273.08 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

