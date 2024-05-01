McAdam LLC Buys Shares of 4,505 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

McAdam LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

