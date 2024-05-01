McAdam LLC Acquires Shares of 12,123 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,123 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 65,571 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE:ASPN opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 2.04. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

