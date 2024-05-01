Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.430-2.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.310-9.650 EPS.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $3.60 on Wednesday, hitting $232.53. The stock had a trading volume of 416,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.69.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

