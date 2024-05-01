Analysts Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target at $68.14

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Prothena alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prothena

Prothena Stock Performance

Prothena stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 43,363 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,743,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Prothena by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Prothena by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,256 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prothena by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.