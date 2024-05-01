The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.13.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.64. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

