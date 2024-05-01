Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,718 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 232,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 117,935 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FULT

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.