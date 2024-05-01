Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given New $800.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $530.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $970.62.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $142.28 on Wednesday, reaching $716.52. 4,818,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,612,904. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $952.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $101.71 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,655,672. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $2,534,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

