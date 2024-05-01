Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,086,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in monday.com by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,240,000 after purchasing an additional 483,709 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300,011 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,420,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 53.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 431,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 149,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.25. 242,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,922. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.92. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $239.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

