Euronav (EURN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a net margin of 69.69% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $266.87 million. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EURN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. 44,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

About Euronav

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

