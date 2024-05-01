Euronav (EURN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a net margin of 69.69% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.87 million. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Euronav Price Performance
Shares of EURN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. 44,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on EURN
About Euronav
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
Featured Articles
