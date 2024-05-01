ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
CEM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. 5,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,087. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
- What are earnings reports?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.