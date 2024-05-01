ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

CEM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. 5,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,087. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

