Great Elm Capital (GECC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 70.71% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,986. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

About Great Elm Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 42.17%.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

