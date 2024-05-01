Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.300-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.4 billion-$26.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.6 billion. Flex also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get Flex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flex

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. 3,559,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,797,935. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Flex has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.