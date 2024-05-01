Paragon 28 (FNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Paragon 28 has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.73 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, analysts expect Paragon 28 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FNA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 37,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,244. The company has a market cap of $782.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at $48,692,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

