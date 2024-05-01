Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. 51,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.77%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

