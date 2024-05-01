Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$15.4-15.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.81 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.140-2.240 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.5 %

EL stock opened at $140.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $246.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

