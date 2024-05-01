Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Lowered to $286.00 at Mizuho

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $295.00 to $286.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

APD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.30. 232,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

