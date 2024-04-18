The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,729,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $399,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

NYSE EL traded up $6.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.37. 2,287,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

