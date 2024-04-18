The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $112.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,999,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,071,936. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

