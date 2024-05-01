Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMZN traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.79. 51,883,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,664,145. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.38 and a 200-day moving average of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

