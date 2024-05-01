ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.30. The stock had a trading volume of 804,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,392. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.14.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,022 shares of company stock worth $2,323,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.