Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $85.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $72.73. 682,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $1,761,977.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,738,273. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $1,761,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 406,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,738,273. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.