Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. Corning also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.460 EPS.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $33.72. 5,291,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. Corning has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corning will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.89.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

