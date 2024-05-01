Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.60-6.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-6.100 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 105,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,524. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $113.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $206,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huron Consulting Group news, EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $206,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,040 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,076. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

