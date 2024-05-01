Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PINS. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock traded up $5.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,784,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,488. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,231. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,507,000 after buying an additional 872,016 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pinterest by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after buying an additional 323,547 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 53.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after buying an additional 1,089,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 62,117 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

