Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 718.51%.

Comstock Price Performance

LODE stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,695. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

