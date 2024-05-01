Royal Bank of Canada Boosts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $87.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $98.83. 5,830,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,845,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in 3M by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 49.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,908,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

