Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $159.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 15.1 %

EL traded down $22.22 on Wednesday, hitting $124.49. 6,507,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $246.48. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,082 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.