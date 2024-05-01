H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ HEES traded down $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 281,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $69,254.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $281,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,332,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,800 shares of company stock worth $4,534,789 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

See Also

