Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Shares Gap Down to $146.71

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $146.71, but opened at $140.41. Estée Lauder Companies shares last traded at $137.94, with a volume of 1,372,239 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

