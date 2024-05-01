Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Increases By 13.2%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,700 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 412,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth $3,402,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 200.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.02. 17,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,164. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.75. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

