CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 0.1%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.92 and last traded at $52.92. 301,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,772,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.