Complete Solaria (CSLR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

Complete Solaria Price Performance

Shares of CSLR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 366,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,782. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. Complete Solaria has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Complete Solaria in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

