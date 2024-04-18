Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,162.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 17,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,137.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.99. 481,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,262. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average is $101.85.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

