Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Curran Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

RWR traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.78. The company had a trading volume of 32,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,391. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.68. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

