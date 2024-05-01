Aion (AION) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $456.87

Aion (AION) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $456.87 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00092046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00032889 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004543 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001714 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.