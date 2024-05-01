Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 672,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 558.9 days.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock remained flat at $34.35 on Wednesday. 72 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

